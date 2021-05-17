Matthew McConaughey is planning to run for governor of Texas – Tomatazos

In the United States, as well as in Mexico, it is not a surprise that figures from the entertainment world, driven by film and television, hold important political positions. Former US President Donald Trump himself managed to position himself as a strong contender thanks to his fame on television, rather than his career in real estate, which was peppered with defeats.

It may interest you: Matthew McConaughey reveals that the diet for his role in Dallas Buyers Club included a lot of alcohol

In this way, the new information that indicates that the 51-year-old actor Matthew McConaughey (Los Caballeros – 81%, Obsession – 24%, True Detective – 85%) would be planning to run for governor of Texas is not entirely surprising (via The Guardian). According to what was revealed on Sunday, the interpreter has been making calls to influential people in the political circles of the state to win his candidacy.

McConaughey was born in Uvalde, Texas, and currently lives in Austin, the state capital, with his wife and children. Just last year, the interpreter published a kind of autobiography and in March made it clear in a podcast that running for governor of Texas was a real option.

I am now researching again, what is my leadership role? Because I think I have some things to teach and share, and what is my role? What is my category in the next chapter of my life that I am going to enter?

Brendan steinhauser, an Austin-based Republican strategist, told Politico (via The Guardian), which reported on McConaughey’s calls, that he was a little more surprised that people weren’t taking him more seriously.

Celebrity in this country counts for a lot… it’s not like a C-list actor that nobody likes. It has an appeal.

In the US, entertainment often comes to politics; Ronald Reagan was an actor before campaigning for right-wing causes and becoming governor of California and defeating incumbent Jimmy Carter for the White House. The same happened with Arnold Schwarzenegger who became governor of California and with the wrestler Jesse ventura who was governor of Minnesota.

We recommend you: Matthew McConaughey wanted to play the Hulk in the MCU but Marvel turned him down

In the case of the protagonist of El Club de los Deshuciados – 94%, what has caught the attention of analysts and Texas politicians is knowing for which party or in what way they will run. It is known that the Republican Governor of Texas, Greg abbott, will seek his third term next year; He remains a formidable figure, despite controversy over his handling of a winter storm earlier this year that crippled the power grid and left 125 Texans dead.

Reagan, Schwarzenegger and Trump ran as Republicans. Ventura was a candidate for the Reform Party, so his victory was a huge shock. McConaughey’s views are mostly a mystery. Karl Rove, senior adviser to the last Texas governor to become president, George W Bush, told Politico that he considered a McConaughey career to be ‘unlikely, but not ruled out’ and that ‘the [verdadera] The question is: would you run as a Republican? Democrat? Independent? And where is he on the political ladder? ‘

McConaughey’s star status is proving to be a considerable draw to progressives, but many fear running as independents. Most analysts reason that this would only split the vote and bring Abbott back to power. Democratic hopes of turning Texas blue, or at least purple, away from its ruby ​​red republicanism, have continually fallen short. A prominent Democratic strategist, Paul begala, also spoke with Politico about the possible candidacy of the actor and was emphatic about what the state does not need:

Texas doesn’t need a third party, Matthew! We need a second game.

Don’t leave without reading: Matthew McConaughey reveals he was sexually abused as a teenager