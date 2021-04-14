Matthew McConaughey excited about Austin FC: “Soccer has become part of my family”

In 2013 he won the Academy Award for Best Actor and now he will undertake a major challenge in the football industry by entering as a minority shareholder of the new team. Austin FC. Matthew McConaughey revealed that he is a soccer man and is excited about his new one.

“I am not interested in the role of ‘mascot’. I have always studied and enjoyed great teams that have succeeded and lasted, be it the All Blacks in rugby or the New England Patriots in American football, ”the 51-year-old actor revealed at a press conference on Tuesday.

Austin FC was founded in 2018 and will make their MLS debut this Saturday at home against Los Angeles FC. They will play in their new stadium, Q2 Stadium, with a capacity for 20,500 spectators. McConaughey will also fulfill his dream by now playing the role of culture minister at the club.

“He has always dreamed of being on the pitch and helping build a sports team (…) The only sport that is always present, whether in Reykjavik (Iceland), in Cleveland, in New York, in Cape Town, is football. My wife is Brazilian, so that made me safer to choose soccer (to invest). Soccer has become part of my family ”, he added.

Ensures that Austin FC will not be a passing fad

He understands that in football projects take time of work and patience. That is why he will devote a lot of attention to seeing his hometown club grow.

“How successful can we be in the first year? We’ll see, but we don’t build Austin FC in a day and we won’t be a fad. The seed has been planted, we want to be a big and strong oak. Ready for a 100-year war, ”he said convincingly.

That is why he does not want to compare the successes his acting career has had, with those he could achieve as a football manager: “Let me go through the blood, the sweat and the tears first. Let me go through a few seasons, through the defeats, the victories. Ups and downs. And then get to the end and lift a trophy. Then I can tell you how I feel. “