Matthew McConaughey considers running for governor of Texas

Does Matthew McConaughey plan to get into politics? 0:52

(CNN) –– Actor Matthew McConaughey says he is seriously considering running for governor of Texas, his home state.

The “True Detective” star notes that she is evaluating that possibility and that it may be what she wants to do in the next chapter of her life.

On a recent episode of the Crime Stoppers of Houston podcast “The Balanced Voice,” McConaughey told host Rania Mankarious that running for governor is “a real consideration.”

“I am now evaluating it again, what is my leadership role?” He said. «Because I think I have some things to teach and share. And what is my role? What is my category in the next chapter of my life that I am going to enter? ”He shared.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott faces reelection next year.

Last November, Matthew McConaughey answered the same question on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.” His response at the time was “I don’t know.” I mean, that wouldn’t depend on me. It would depend on people more than on me, “he added.

Look, politics seems like a bad deal to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, it could be much more interested, “he added.