Matthew Lewis shares a beautiful anecdote from Alan Rickman

Matthew lewis, the Leeds-born actor who played Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film franchise, stopped by on the ‘Inside of You’ podcast from Michael Rosenbaum to talk about your career, the pandemic, and more.

However, among the stories the actor shared from his time at Hogwarts, one story in particular stood out, and it’s a sweet little anecdote about working with the deceased. Alan Rickman. Rickman, known for movies like ‘The Crystal Jungle’ and ‘Love Actually’, played Severus Snape in the famous franchise, and was one of the only adult actors to appear in each installment of the film series.

Apparently, Rickman made a big impression on the children who worked with him. According to Lewis, he went to visit Rickman when the actor was about to finish the last installment of the film. Here’s how Lewis tells the story:

“I went to his trailer. And I just said, ‘Hey, I know it’s your last day, and I just wanted to say that it’s been amazing, having worked with you for so long. I didn’t really talk much, but I just wanted to say it was because I was terrified but you were amazing … Thank you for allowing me to work with you for 10 years and never yell at me or treat any of us as anything less than your equal. ‘ tea and we chatted about what he was going to do in my career and what he recommended I do. ” If in the end Snape wasn’t so scary. Neville and Severus’ relationship in real life culminated in this beautiful memory for Lewis. You can see the podcast here.

The actor has diversified his post-saga career, appearing both on stage and in film and television. Among the most prominent works is the 2012 favorite indie film ‘The Rise’, and in 2016 ‘Me Before You’, in addition to the Channel 5 television series, ‘All Creatures Great and Small’, which is what has been doing in 2020 and 2021 so far.

