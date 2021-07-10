Matthew Dellavedova leaves the NBA after eight years and goes to play in Australia

First low for Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of the 2021/22 season. Matthew dellavedova He leaves the NBA after eight years (when he came to the Cavs in 2013 precisely) to play in his native Australia.

The 30-year-old guard signs for three seasons with Melbourne United, reigning champions of the Australian National Basketball League. Before that, Dellavedova himself will participate alongside Australia in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.