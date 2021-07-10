Matthew Dellavedova leaves the NBA after eight years and goes to play in Australia

First low for Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of the 2021/22 season. Matthew dellavedova He leaves the NBA after eight years (when he came to the Cavs in 2013 precisely) to play in his native Australia.
The 30-year-old guard signs for three seasons with Melbourne United, reigning champions of the Australian National Basketball League. Before that, Dellavedova himself will participate alongside Australia in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
Matthew Dellavedova is joining Melbourne United in the NBL!
(via @ESPN) pic.twitter.com/q9aAdu9g8H
– Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) July 8, 2021