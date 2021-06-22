Matthaus compares Havertz to Zidane

06/21/2021

On at 18:41 CEST

Kai Havertz has turned criticism into praise in just 90 minutes. After a less prominent role against France, he swapped the situation against Portugal. The Chelsea player was key in the Germans’ comeback 4-2.

Matthaus, winner of the Ballon d’Or in 1990, even found similarities between the German and Zidane, who was a figure in the French national team. “I compare him with Zinedine Zidane in terms of qualities, technique, vision and anticipation of the situation. Zidane didn’t seem fast, but he knew how to handle the ball. Havertz can do it too“, explained the ex footballer.

At just 22 years old, the footballer has a long sporting career ahead of him. “Havertz will be one of the runners-up on the national team for the next six or eight years, when Kroos, Müller and Gündogan have finished their careers“He commented.” Looking only at talent, the coach should always line him up, even if he’s not good. Kai brings everything, but needs the confidence of his coach & rdquor; sentenced.

In fact, the Chelsea player already showed in the Champions League final what he is capable of. “Havertz is on his way, but the nuances will decide if he reaches the top, if he becomes an excellent player or just a very good one.“, He finished.