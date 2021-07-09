Matteo Berrettini wins the place in the final at the expense of tennis player Hubert Hurkacz

07/09/2021

On at 18:30 CEST

The Italian player Matteo berrettini, number 9 of the ATP and seed number 7, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in two hours and forty-two minutes 6-3, 6-0, 6 (3) -7 (7) and 6-4 to Hubert hurkacz, Polish tennis player, number 18 in the ATP and seed number 14, in the semifinals of Wimbledon. With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the final.

Hurkacz was unable to break his opponent’s serve at any time, while Berrettini did it 6 times. Likewise, the Italian tennis player had a 63% first serve and committed a double fault, managing to win 77% of the service points, while his opponent achieved 57% effectiveness, committed a double fault and won 60% of points to serve.

The Italian tennis player will face off in the final with the winner of the match in which the Serbian player will face Novak Djokovic and the canadian Denis Shapovalov.

This tournament takes place in London between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 238 tennis players face each other and a total of 128 come to the final phase. The players come directly from those classified, those who have won in the previous phase of the championship and those who are invited.