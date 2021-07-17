Matteo Berrettini will play the Laver Cup 2021

The Italian tennis player Matteo berrettini has made his participation official for the next Laver Cup 2021. The Roman will be part of Team Europe and will join the already confirmed Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem. Berrettini showed his enthusiasm for participating in the big event: “I am very excited to be part of the Laver Cup this year. I have heard many conversations in the locker room from many players who have played it who say they like the event. Playing in Boston and having everyone Borg as captain is incredible. Also playing alongside Federer will be a special experience. “