The consequences that the coronavirus pandemic may have in the world of tennis can already be seen in the midst of a turbulent environment with very different opinions from the players. Once the Players Relief Fund, or Aid Fund, coordinated by the ATP, WTA and ITF, the voices of tennis players who do not consider pertinent to contribute to it in the way that Novak Djokovic promoted have multiplied. It must be remembered that the Grand Slam tournaments, the three named institutions and the best players in the world would be in charge of contributing the money to be distributed among the most modest players, but the contrary position of Dominic Thiem is gaining adherents.

05/18/2020 05:05

Lleyton Hewitt, John Millman and now Matteo Berrettini, are some of those who do not consider it appropriate for the members of the top-100 to contribute money out of their pocket to rescue low-ranking players who are in a very precarious situation and could question their future as tennis professionals. In statements collected by ., the Italian goes one step further, arguing the reason for his position and revealing a conversation with Novak Djokovic in which he communicates his opinion on this matter.

05/07/2020 10:05

“I have reflected a lot in recent days on my priorities, my way of understanding life and everything that implies the option of financially helping other players and the truth is that I do not believe that any professional in one sport should ever help another financially. This responsibility falls on the institutions, in this case, ATP, WTA and ITF. They are the ones who make it possible for tournaments to be held, we contribute to sport with our sports performances. His responsibility is to take care of us and solve a deep and structural problem that hits our sport, “highlights the Italian, current number 8 in the world, whose earnings in 2020 have been $ 87,974, while throughout his career he billed $ 4,418,836, its 24 years old.

Berrettini strives to clarify that this refusal to donate money to other players does not respond to a lack of generosity, but to some well-thought-out criteria on what causes he considers to deserve more help. “I think tennis needs to find alternative ways to help these players, you have to look for sources of financing that solve their problems during the pandemic, but also that make this sport viable afterwards. I am not going to contribute my money to that, I prefer use it for other things, “he said before revealing his conversation with Novak Djokovic when he announced his stance, and the Serb’s reaction.

“I called Novak and explained my position. I said that I have other priorities with my money, that I am going to help him help families in need and buy medical supplies for organizations that need them and help many people. He told me that he respected my decision, I shouldn’t worry because the donation of money was not obligatory. I think that message must penetrate all my colleagues on the circuit “, assured a Matteo Berrettini whose words will not leave anyone indifferent and can provoke reactions of very different kinds among colleagues and tennis institutions.

