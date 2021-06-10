Matteo Berrettini: “The break did not help me at all”

The inertia of seeing a Nadal-Djokovic in the semifinals of Roland Garros they were so big that Matteo berrettini could not block it. Many thought that the Italian could give the world No. 1 a scare today, although the first two sets ended up weighing too much. Then there was a reaction, he even won the third set, but the Serbian was already rubbing his hands waiting for the moment of truth to sink his teeth into the match. The Balkan did not escape, leaving the Roman out in four sleeves. In one way or another, Matteo’s great fortnight, although at a press conference he also brought out his anger by charging against the tournament and his night shift.

Party stopped by curfew

“I prefer not to comment on this matter, but I think it is a shame. It is something that I did not like at all, but it is something that is above us, so we cannot do anything about it, it is up to you to adapt. Hopefully everything related to COVID and these situations ends soon, it is the worst thing that has happened to us in this last year. In the match I was feeling the applause very close, I saw myself playing well, so stopping was not the best for my tennis, but I had to accept it. Physically it did not help me either, when I returned to the court I did not feel well, but once again it is the tennis player who has to adapt to everything. Next time I will try to do better ”.

First Italian to play fourth round at all Grand Slam

“I am very proud of myself, very proud of my team, of what we have achieved. I am very happy, but at the same time I don’t want to stop here. I’m still young, these are my second Grand Slam quarterfinals, I want more. It’s great if I think about where I started from when I was young, everything I did, all the injuries, every difficult moment, etc. This is sport, the one who really wants it advances, and nobody wants it more than me. I want to go back to the semi-finals, I want to do well at Wimbledon, I know it won’t be easy but this is my mentality at the moment ”.

Match analysis

“I think I played a great first set, I had three break balls, a pretty serious mistake in one of them where I could have gone 4-3. The intensity was very high, only the first set lasted 52 minutes, I was playing well and I really think I could have achieved much more. In the second set he played better than me, but then I raised the level again. Taking the best tennis player in the world to a fourth set is a good thing, it is positive, but the break has not helped me at all. This is tennis ”.

What is missing to get closer to the Big3?

“Today was a matter of few points, in London the difference was much greater. I have been close, I do not know what I am missing, maybe it is that he has played too many Grand Slam quarterfinals, the difference in terms of experience is there. If I had played more quarter-finals in these tournaments, maybe things would have changed, but I’m happy because I’ve made a change in my game and my level is still there. Two years ago I was at a much lower level, but I want to keep improving. The reaction that Novak had at the end reflects that the game has been very suffered, I’ll stick with that ”.