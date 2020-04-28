Can you lose weight in quarantine? Can an elite athlete physically improve without having at hand the possibilities offered by an unconfined training method? As an exception, it always pays to be fulfilled, Matteo Berrettini can attest that it can. In a talk with ATP, the Italian tells what context has made it easier to achieve it and from what moment did he see that he needed to improve.

And is that Berrettini is obsessed with the 2019 Masters Cup, in his first experience, after seeing that his physique needed a plus. “We were all tired of playing at the end of the year, but all the players had more energy than me. They were better than me physically. When the tournament ended, I told my team that I wanted to improve that for next year. I wanted to arrive in better conditions if I qualified again. I am still in contact all the time with my physical trainer, who is now with his family in Italy, and also with my trainer. “

“In London, everyone was better than me physically”

Berrettini began to place more emphasis on lateral movement exercises, while continuing to work on his endurance and strength. Now he also has time to experiment with new training methods and recently, like other players, he started yoga for the first time. “I care about my weight, but it’s not my top priority right now. I don’t have to play games, so I don’t have to be so strict on my diet. But it’s also very hot here and I’m working very hard, so I’m sweating I weighed myself before and after practicing the other day and had lost four kilos. “

Although the Italian has had other important stops, none is similar to this one. “My knee injury in 2016 gave me seven months to work on my body, so I felt much better when I returned. However, this situation is much more difficult. My mentality is to use this time to improve, but also to return as soon as possible. Now I am ready, but it is understandable that the circuit is not. “Matteo, who is confined with his girlfriend, Alja Tomljanovic, trains with her, a great help to not lose any habit.” We work together and it is really good that she is with me. She pushes me to try harder. I used to train with my brother and he helped me a lot so I am very happy when I can train with someone by my side. “

