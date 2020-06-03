Matteo Berrettini He has not yet decided to return to Italy. The Italian continues to exercise on his own, having spent time in Florida, and spending more time with his girlfriend, fellow tennis player Ajla Tomljanovic. The Italian chatted with ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ about his injury history, with which he has learned to live, as well as his desire to play at home, at the Foro Italico in Rome.

– About the suffering of its people and their time training in the United States.

“Italy suffered a lot from the coronavirus crisis. I have always been in contact with my family and I know how difficult this situation was. We can not give up. We have to go ahead and stay together. This is the key to restart our life. I have not planned the date on when I will return to Italy. We have a few options, but we are still waiting before making a final decision. My priority is to keep fit and continue training. During my time in Florida I trained with Frances Tiafoe. “

– Berrettini, focused on being physically more solid.

“When I was younger I was frequently injured. Once a shoulder injury was healed, I detected other problems in my wrist, ankle, and back. I’m getting used to living with my injuries. “

– His time and training with Ajla in this confinement.

“It was nice to spend a lot of time with Ajla. We were not used to this situation, because we only saw each other occasionally. It was not always easy, but it was very positive. We have trained together, but we have a different mindset. I am more relaxed and she has a more serious approach. When he joked too much, Alja got mad. This experience has made us grow. ”

– The return of tennis, in a few days.

“A decision will be made on the US Open in mid-June. This will likely determine the future of the other ATP tournaments. It would be nice to play at the Internazionali d’Italia in Rome. I love playing at home. “

.