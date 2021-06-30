Matteo Berrettini manages to qualify for the 30th final of Wimbledon

06/30/2021 at 2:45 PM CEST

The Italian Matteo berrettini, number 9 of the ATP and seed number 7, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the sixty-fourth final of Wimbledon in two hours and nineteen minutes by 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 and 6-0 to Guido pella, Argentine tennis player, number 59 of the ATP. With this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Wimbledon.

The Argentine player managed to break his opponent’s serve on one occasion, while Berrettini, for his part, did it 5 times. Likewise, the Italian tennis player had a 61% effectiveness in the first service, 3 double faults and managed to win 75% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his rival was 67%, he made 4 double faults and got 59% of the service points.

During the thirty-second finals we will have the confrontation of Berrettini and the winner of the match between the Dutch Botic Van De Zandschulp and the french player Gregoire barrere.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) is held between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 238 players face, of which 128 go to the final between those who qualify directly, those who have won the previous qualifying phase and the invited players.