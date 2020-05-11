The Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini He is one of the new tennis players who confessed that he will not participate in the economic fund to help lower-ranking tennis players who urgently need income to stay in the sport. In addition, he does not lose hope so that tennis can be played this season, although the possibilities of not playing are there.

-Finally he was unable to play the UTR Pro Match Series exhibition tournament due to discomfort in his left ankle:

“We were lucky that here in Florida the situation is less serious than in New York. Here we have trained a little on the slopes. A few days ago in one of those warm-ups, I suffered a severe pain in my left ankle. I did not want to force and for That is why I decided not to participate in the tournament. These inconveniences have come at the best time to have a problem of this nature. Now I prefer that when tennis returns to normal, “he said in statements collected by UbiTennis.

-What future do you see for this season? Many players and analysts say they see tennis as unlikely to return in 2020:

“Hopefully the season will not end, but it is normal that I have great doubts. I really want to play, but here the fundamental thing now is to be able to stop the virus to return to normal more quickly. I do not think it is worth postponing tournaments, since it is science that has the last word. If the situation does not change we may not see tennis this season. “

-Tennis will possibly be one of the last sports to return to normal:

“The Italian football championship is only played in Italy, with players who live in Italy and who should not go abroad. Tennis, on the other hand, is an international circuit and we may be the last to return to normal, since We are many tennis players from different countries and each one has experienced this disease in a different way. In national football, if they take precautions, there should be no problems. There is no doubt that there are many economic interests around the sport. tennis could create a national circuit in which only national players play. In many places they are doing it. It could be a short-term solution. “

-Berrettini confessed that he will not participate in the fund for top ranked players who need financial resources to continue playing tennis:

“I wrote to Nole and he told me that participation was not obligatory. I honestly prefer to help in other types of situations such as in a hospital or a family that needs resources to survive, instead of helping a tennis player. It is It is true that there are many tennis players who need help and who are in the red. It is very positive for tennis that there are players who care about other colleagues who are in more complicated conditions. “

