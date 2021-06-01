Matteo Berrettini goes to the thirty-second finals of Roland-Garros

06/01/2021

On 06/02/2021 at 00:00 CEST

Matteo berrettini, Italian, number 9 of the ATP and seed number 9, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in two hours and twenty-five minutes by 6-0, 6-4, 4-6 and 6-4 to Taro daniel, Japanese tennis player, number 113 of the ATP, in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros. After this result, Berrettini takes the place for the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

The statistics show that Berrettini managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, obtained 67% of the first service, committed 4 double faults, managing to win 81% of the service points. As for the Japanese, he managed to break his opponent’s serve once, had a 67% first serve, made 8 double faults and managed to win 60% of the service points.

In the 30th final, Berrettini will face the Argentine Federico Coria, number 94, next Thursday from 11:00 Spanish time.

In the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Masc.) A total of 238 tennis players face each other and a total of 128 reach the final phase. The players come from those who qualify directly, those who pass the previous qualifying phase and those who are invited. It also takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.