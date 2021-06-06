Matteo Berrettini goes to the quarterfinals of the French Open Indiv tournament Masc.

06/07/2021

The Italian player Matteo berrettini, number 9 of the ATP and seed number 9, had no difficulties to win in the round of 16 of the tournament French Open Indiv. Masc. because his opponent, the Swiss player Roger Federer, number 8 of the ATP and seed number 8, could not appear at the match. With this result, the Italian tennis player gets the place for the quarterfinals of the tournament French Open Indiv. Masc.

The Italian tennis player will face off in the quarterfinals of the tournament with the winner of the match between the Serbian Novak Djokovic and the italian player Lorenzo Musetti.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Masc. It is held on clay in the open air and a total of 238 tennis players face each other and a total of 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who have managed to win in the previous rounds of the championship and the players guests.