Matteo Berrettini, first Italian champion at Queen’s

Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian champion in Queen’s history this Sunday by beating Briton Cameron Norrie in the final by 6-4, 6-7 (5) and 6-4.

The transalpine, the second to reach a final at Queen’s after Laurence Tieleman in 1998, needed two hours to overcome Norrie and lift his fifth title, the second of the year after Belgrade and second on grass after Stuttgart 2019.

Berrettini, which falls less than 400 points will overtake Roger Federer in eighth place in the ATP rankingsHe started very well, with an impeccable first set on serve and maintained consistency on serve, without conceding a single “break” point during the match.

Norrie was better in the second set tiebreaker, but delivered his serve at a crucial moment in the third set, no longer able to come back. Norrie, who aspired to become the second Briton in history to win at Queen’s after Andy Murray, will have to keep looking for the first title of his career. This is the third final he has lost this year, the fourth in his total life.