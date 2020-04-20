Matteo Berrettini passes the confinement in Florida, quiet. His photos on different social networks make us see that the Italian is an optimistic person, trying to give positive messages and even joking with his current partner, the tennis player. Ajla Tomljanovic. They both go through quarantine together, something that makes an unprecedented situation more bearable and for which both were not prepared.

In some statements collected by UbiTennis, Berrettini opened up about the different problems surrounding current tennis. Of course, the Italian is in a privileged situation, since according to his account, he is able to step on the court and do work with the racket: “I am luckier than others, since here in Boca Raton (Florida, where Tomljanovic lives ) I can train. In the garden we have dumbbells and weights, we have built an artisan gym. If we want to play we go to a private house where nobody currently lives. The danger is in repeating the same thing every day. ”

Living together is not a problem for Matteo. The Italian gets used to life as a couple but maintains a good attitude: “Coexistence is very hard (he jokes). Normally in tournaments we only meet at lunchtime. Now we are 24 hours together, so sometimes we need our own space. Sometimes there are fights, but they serve to get to know each other better. I firmly believe in relationships where we can talk and share everything, it is difficult never to disagree. Freud said that too, didn’t he? If there are two people who always think the same way, it means that one of them thinks for the other. “The Italian also confessed which are the different routines that both follow:” We have different rhythms, but the direction and organization of the house is great because we are both messy (laughs). Like good italian I’ll take care of the kitchen. I have good cheese, pasta and luckily one of my sponsors provides me with more pasta here. Of course, for my birthday Ajla prepared me a typical Croatian meal, the cevapcici, some not too fat sausages, with bread and some spices. “In addition, Berretini confessed one of the details that he liked the most about his partner:” He told her to Chris Evert that I am honest, loyal and funny. For my part, I think she is funny and very competitive, but in a positive way. And I think he knows how to transmit love. “

But not only from the life of confinement and couples was the Italian honest. Matteo also gave his opinion on the next challenges facing the circuit, starting with one of the most important: the possibility of play behind closed doors. “Tennis is in a complicated situation because it forces you to travel. Furthermore, you cannot decree that players from a specific country can travel and others who come from another country do not. It is necessary that this whole situation stabilizes before thinking about when or how we can play again. From my point of view, I think it is important for tennis players to have a reference for those who play. A passion to cultivate, within the rules, in these difficult times. The beauty of tennis lies in having the public nearby, in the stadium and on TV; if only one of these two parts is fulfilled, you have to be patient “.

On the other hand, Berrettini also gave his opinion on the possible regional circuits that are beginning to be considered as alternatives: “Playing the Us Open or Roland Garros would be great, but I don’t know if it would make sense to save one or two tournaments in the remainder of the year, really. It seems better to organize these regional circuits and start again the next season”. Of course, if Matteo could save the tournament in Rome he would, even if it implied his dispute in a different area: “The more we can play, the better. Playing in Milan or Turin would not be the end of the world, and it would even be positive for the economy“

.