To bad weather, good face. Matteo Berrettini offers a very varied and interesting reflections while the confinement by the coronavirus is prolonged, addressing two of the topics that arouse more interest at the moment. One of them is conjunctural and refers to the options that still exist to resume the season in a few months. The other is that eternal unanswered debate in which every fan has an opinion formed and no one lacks arguments to have taken it, such as determining who is the best of the Big3. Someone who has already played against all three speaks in a really particular and interesting way to analyze.

“I am handling confinement well, within what fits. Taking advantage to spend time with my girl (Alja Tomljanovic, also tennis player). Usually we are in the same tournaments, but when that happens, the priority for both is tennis, so it’s nice to be able to share time without rushing, “said the Italian, who is in Florida with the Croatian Australian passport resident there since 13 years old, when he entered the Chris Evert Academy, located in Boca Raton. “The world is going through a very difficult time and I am very afraid that the season is going to be canceled entirely. I stay in shape and continue training every day for what may happen, “he said in words collected by Ubittenis.

With the ranking frozen as of March 16, Matteo is in eighth place in the ATP classification, a privileged position that was won hard last year, although he himself admits being surprised by his performance. “A turning point in my spirit was seeing Fabio win the Monte Carlo tournament. He gave me extra motivation and made me believe in my chances of achieving something great. I won in Budapest and Stuttgart and I finished in Munich. I was very well surprised performance on grass, except the match with Roger, where he had his nerves on the surface. The truth is that he did not expect to have a promotion so fast, reach the semifinals in NY it was something that was not in my forecasts, “he said before referring to the Big3.

“Roger Federer it’s tennis. There’s no more. He can do whatever he wants on the track, he makes everything look easy, he has this sport in his blood. He is my great idol and I could spend two years in a row talking about him, “says the Italian before referring to Rafael Nadal. “His intensity is incredible, I never saw anything like it. With him it does not matter how the score is, it conveys the feeling that even if you are winning 5-0 it will overcome you,” he said, saving the diagnosis of Novak Djokovic. “It is a real machine, for me the most difficult rival you can face. Its rest is amazing, the reverse is magnificent and it does not let you play. In London, I remember putting 70% of my first serves in the second set and I lost 6-1 “, recalls a Matteo Berrettini very honest in his assertions.

