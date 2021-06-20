Matteo Berrettini, candidate for Wimbledon 2021

The Italian tennis player Matteo berrettini He was very satisfied to be proclaimed champion of the Queen’s 2021 tournament and thus reach Wimbledon in the best possible way. The current world number nine acknowledges that he is living one of his best moments as a professional tennis player.

– Magnificent week proclaiming champion of the Queen’s tournament:

“It has been a great week. When you win a tournament it is because you have done things well and because you have evolved and played better with the passing of the games. Today I had a very difficult game against Norrie. I had to play my best tennis in the important points to be able to win. Playing against an opponent like Norrie, who is left-handed and has the support of the public was very tough. I am happy with my performance in general. “

– Options to be able to do something great at Wimbledon:

“I am very confident. I came to this Queen’s tournament playing very well. I have been at a very high level of tennis for a few months. I am trying my best to be competitive in every tournament I play. I know that the conditions that will be in Wimbledon are different from today. They are best-of-five sets. I think all the players have a little more motivation and therefore each game will be difficult. Still, I think I get to the tournament in the best possible way. “

– Teaching of that match against Federer at Wimbledon:

“I had the opportunity to be able to play Roger on Center Court at Wimbledon. That was my dream since I was a child. I really enjoyed myself and although I lost too easily, it was amazing for me to be able to play against someone like Roger on one of the more courts incredible things that are on the circuit. That game helped me a lot in the face of the next Grand Slams, especially the US Open, where I managed to reach the final rounds. I’m sure that if I were to face him again, the game would be a bit more even. I knew that result could happen and I was not at my best level. Federer was incredible. “

– July 11 will be the final of Wimbledon and the European Championship. Italian double?

“I would love it and I think the Italian country too (laughs). It would be a historic day. But there is a lot left for it. Both I and they have to do their job to reach the final. Now they play the last game of the phase of groups. From here I wish you good luck and we’ll see what will happen, “he concluded.