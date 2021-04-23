Mattel sales soar 47%: parents bought toys with stimulus checks



The company also said that it is off to a good start in the second quarter.

Photo: Timm Schamberger / Getty Images

Toymaker Mattel said its sales nearly doubled as families spent more on toys for their children.This is thanks to the fact that they had more disposable income from the stimulus checks that the government gave.

Thanks to this, the company’s shares rose more than 7%.

Generally, the first quarter is a weak period for toy sales, as the influx of sales follows during the holiday quarter.

Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz also gave credit to the company’s restructuring efforts, saying it had increased its market share for three consecutive quarters.

“We are strengthening our position as a constant leader in the toy industry. We believe that we are very well positioned to improve profitability and accelerate revenue growth in 2021 and beyond, “said Ynon Kreiz, as reported on CNBC.

During the course of the first quarter the company had revenues of $ 874.2 million, which represents an increase of 47% compared to the previous year.

Mattel’s net loss dropped to $ 115.2 million, or 33 cents a share, when a year earlier it had a loss of $ 210.7 million, or 61 cents a share.

“Barbie’s cultural relevance has never really been stronger. We have relied on diversity, inclusion and social impact and have seen that reflected in the success of Fashionistas, which also saw double-digit increases, ”said Richard Dickson, who is Mattel’s president and chief operating officer.

He also added that products like Color Reveal and Barbie Extra grew gradually in the first quarter.

Mattel also announced that it expects revenues to increase between 6% and 8% in the course of this 2021.

The higher forecast reflects not only strong sales in the first quarter, but the company also said it is off to a good start in the second quarter.

“We believe we are well positioned to gain momentum throughout the year,” said Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro.

On the other hand, Mattel also announced that it expects higher-than-anticipated cost inflation, citing plastics and shipping as two examples.

– You may also be interested: Can we expect a fourth stimulus check? According to the IRS, when to expect the plus-up payments and third stimulus check with your tax refund if you already filed your 2020 taxes