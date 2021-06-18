Mattel enters the NFT world with the Hot Wheels digital collection

A new collection of Hot Wheels Non-Expendable Tokens (NFTs) will allow car fans to purchase limited-edition artwork based on their favorite models.

The multinational toy company Mattel has announced the launch of an NFT art collection that will be auctioned on its Mattel Creations website. The Creations platform allows each Mattel brand to create special limited edition items that celebrate the intellectual property of the toy company. Basically, it is a platform that allows artists to use classic toys to create new and inspired designs that are sold directly to consumers.

Mattel auctions a trio of classic Hot Wheels models

For the launch of the NFT Garage Series, Mattel has chosen three iconic cars from its extensive catalog of previous offerings. Twin Mill, Bone Shaker and Deroa II digital facsimiles are the first to be sold.

Twin Mill was designed in 1968 as an elegant racing car with two large displacement engines. Bone Shaker is a hot-rod style machine with a skull and bones theme. Finally, Deroa II represents one of the 16 original cars that Mattel launched on the market. The model has a bubble windshield, a motor in the rear and a couple of surfboards. All three are offered in their original initial release colors.

The auction runs for one week starting June 22 and bidding starts at $ 0.99. Despite the low starting bid, don’t expect them to be as easy to come by as a diecast model from your local hobby store. With only one NFT of each car being created, stocks are limited and prices could skyrocket. Bids and payments must be made via Ethereum.

Mattel plans to create more NFT collections

Mattel also stated that it was already planning to launch similar NFT auctions for other intellectual properties such as Barbie and American Girl. The statement states:

“Mattel is creating a new way for innovation and art to converge in the toy space and will continue to express its brands in the NFT format.”

Mattel CEO Richard Dickson stated that movement is part of Mattel’s effort to remain relevant by evolving toys into digital art, as quoted:

“Part of our effort to make Mattel relevant is to make sure our brands are timeless and timely. […] We have to be aware of the current conversations. “

