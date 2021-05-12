Mattel celebrates Geek Pride Day with Harry Potter and Pokémon

The famous brand Mattel joins the Geek Pride Day. To celebrate, he launched new figures of Masters of the Universe, Harry Potter and Pokémon. Do not miss it!

Like every May 25, fans of Masters of the Universe, Harry Potter or Pokemon, among many others, celebrate Geek Pride Day. It is because of that Mattel, a leading company in children’s entertainment, has wanted to pay tribute to its most geek audiences to celebrate this very important day on their calendars.

Coinciding with the day it was released in theaters “A new hope” in 1977, the first installment of the saga Star wars, lovers of science fiction, fantasy, comics, video games and manga claim on May 25, very proud, their love for these topics.

On such an important day for this community, it has become a tradition that loyal followers and lovers of “geek” culture take to the streets, sometimes dressed as their favorite characters, and shout with pride: I’m a geek! , which is also in fashion now.

All of them have been joined Mattel, which, along with its main brands, has not wanted to miss the opportunity to celebrate the day with its most famous licenses from the Masters of the Universe, Harry Potter or Pokémon sagas. The toy store pays tribute to this day through a wide range of products with which true fans and geeks can recreate situations with their favorite characters.

Big must-see figures

Some of the figures that Mattel launched for Geek Pride Day are:

For fans of Masters of the Universe

Ram Man Deluxe Figure from Masters of the Universe, MOTU, RRP € 19.99 (+6 years)

More figures are coming to complete the Masters of the Universe collection! 14 inches tall and 16 points of articulation. This Mer-Man Origins action figure features a unique design with authentic character details that capture the essence of this evil captain of the ocean.

Scare Glow Origins Masters of the Universe, MOTU, RRP € 14.99 (+6 years)

More figures are coming to complete the Masters of the Universe collection! 14 inches tall and 16 points of articulation. This figure reincarnates the devilish ghost of Skeletor and glows in the dark.For Harry Potter fans

In addition to having the UNO game with photographs of Harry Potter, they will also find dolls for +6 years of Hermione and Ron.

For Pokémon fans

Mega Construx ™ Pokemon ™ Jumbo Pikachu Figure, Mega Construx, RRP € 54.99 (+8 years)

Get ready for a big awesome battle with this 12 ” buildable Pikachu! Take your Pokémon training to the next level and use over 600 pieces to build a 12 ” Pikachu. Pikachu, the characteristic and adored Pokémon with a lightning tail, red cheeks and a happy face, comes near life-size and is articulated for different poses. Ideal for children from 8 years old.