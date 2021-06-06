Mattek-Sands and Swiatek beat tennis players Hsieh and Mertens and will be in the quarterfinals at Roland-Garros

06/06/2021

The american Bethanie Mattek-Sands, number 16 of the WTA and the Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek, number 59 of the WTA won in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros in three hours and fourteen minutes by 5-7, 6-4 and 7-5 to Su-Wei Hsieh already the Belgian tennis player Elise mertens, numbers 3 and 2 of the WTA. With this result, the winners will be in the quarterfinals of Roland-Garros.

The defeated couple managed to break their opponents’ serve 7 times, while the winners, for their part, did it 8 times. Likewise, Mattek-Sands and Swiatek had a 75% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and got 52% of the service points, while their rivals achieved a 72% effectiveness, made 8 double faults and won 52% of the service points.

During the quarterfinals, Mattek-Sands and Swiatek will play against the winners of the match that will face Andreja Klepac Y Darija jurak against Yung-jan chan Y Hao-Ching Chan.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Women’s Doubles.) takes place from June 2 to 13 on outdoor clay. In this competition a total of 64 couples are presented.