Matt Riddle, the new SmackDown signing

Matt Riddle is currently in luck. The already exluchador of NXT is part since last week from the main WWE roster.

Riddle has been promoted directly to SmackDownwhere you will have the opportunity to fight with fighters like Daniel Bryan or AJ Styles.

It is great news since the blue mark of WWE he needed a new boost to fill the void he left Roman Reigns.

Braun Strowman is not giving great rivalries and, at the moment, the best fighters of SmackDown (Bryan and Styles), this week the title of minor relevance is disputed.

A decision fans will like

Matt Riddle is a charismatic fighter, he can be a great incentive for when there is public again in the stadiums. Thousands of people will be able to sing “Bro, bro, bro” while the UFC expeling he walks barefoot towards the ring.

We don’t know yet what role Riddle will have on the main roster, or how long it will take to clinch a title shot.

What seems clear at the moment is that there are great plans for him. Kurt Angle generated a lot of expectation when he announced the arrival of the Pennsylvania to the blue mark, Perhaps you are preparing for something big.

Bitter ending to Riddle on NXT

Is a new boost for Matt Riddle’s career which has said goodbye to NXT leaving a bittersweet flavor.

He had no chance to say goodbye to his Broserweight, Pete Dunne due to the coronavirus and its alliance with Timothy Thatcher It ended badly enough.

Imperium He took away the tag team championships from the yellow mark and, After the tag team split, Thatcher beat him in a Steel Cage Match.

We will be watching Riddle’s evolution to see if he overcomes his sad farewell to NXT or if it affects you in your first days on the main roster.

We all want to see the famous Matt Riddle vs Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania. Will it ever happen?

