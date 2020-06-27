After Matt Riddle’s explosive arrival on SmackDown, it should come as no surprise that The Original Bro’s first prolonged rivalry with the blue brand was always slated to be Baron Corbin. After all, they both have a history. However, the SK portal revealed details about the rivalry, including how King Corbin recently discovered the plan for both of them, and apparently was not happy about it.

Matt Riddle vs Baron Corbin

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown saw Baron Corbin’s losing streak continue. Since breaking a mirror at Money In The Bank, the former United States champion has had nothing but pure defeats in his fights, and that culminated tonight in a loss to Jeff Hardy, followed by a beating from Big E, Braun Strowman and Matt Riddle respectively.

There is history between Corbin and Riddle, with the former eliminating the latter in both the Survivor Series three-way match as well as this year’s Royal Rumble.

Sources have indicated to me that, while the plan is for a Matt Riddle vs Baron Corbin rivalry going forward, Corbin only recently found out about those plans and wasn’t too happy with them – insisting that Riddle should have to defeat five enhancement talents before facing him. – Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 27, 2020

Some WWE sources have revealed to me how Matt Riddle has known for several months that he would be working with Corbin after his arrival on SmackDown, while former Mr. Money In The Bank found out last week.

“I was told that Corbin was not happy with the plan and insisted that Matt Riddle should beat five improvement talents before he has a chance to face it. said gary cassidy from sk ”

Meanwhile, the plan for Matt Riddle’s first major opponent outside of NXT to be Baron Corbin has been in place for a while – as illustrated at both Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble. The plans for Riddle to debut on SmackDown and work with Corbin were ramped up back in March. – Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 27, 2020

At the moment Riddle apparently has not lost momentum, then the accusations of abuse that have been made as part of the #SpeakingOut movement. Now his push will continue and he seems to be in favor of both Vince and Bruce Prichard.

