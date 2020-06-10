New SmackDown brand member Matt Riddle recently testified about his posts against Brock Lesnar and Goldberg

In an interview for the Hindustan Times, Matt Riddle talked about his promotion to the main roster. He also analyzed his reactions to his comments against Goldberg and Brock Lesnar. In his speech, the fighter showed his point of view in such situations.

“It was not my intention to disturb anyone. But people take things too seriously and get offended right away. Especially in the world of Wrestling. When it comes to important people, people who sign my checks, it was not my intention to offend any of them. They take me in good regard and that’s what matters to me, ”said Matt Riddle.

There may be other fighters, I don’t want to mention names. They may be envious because I’m the new boy. But at the end of the day it’s all about egos and money. Some people may have been upset because I have pointed to someone but it is my job. My job is to make people interested in what I do. And sometimes that means making some people mad at me. But I can tell you that my superiors don’t mind. Maybe some of the guys in the locker room do care but that’s not my problem »

Riddle continued talking about possible solutions to the situation generated by his comments and Vince McMahon’s reaction to the controversy generated.

«If you have any problem, you can tell me and we can solve it. And it’s known that I’m someone who’s fought in the UFC, somehow I’m a bad guy. If you want to settle the matter, you are more than welcome. On the other hand, I am willing to have a formal conversation and resolve our differences, “said Riddle.

«I think that from the direction they take my behavior as disrespectful. I think even Vince may have taken it as something disrespectful. When I spoke to Goldberg, I told him that I was not being rude, but that I was telling him the truth and was honest with what I thought of him, “concluded Matt Riddle.

