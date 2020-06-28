Matt Riddle talks about his relationship with Vince McMahon.

Matt Riddle was the special guest of the MMA show of Ariel Helwani recently and spoke on various topics. Among them, Riddle discussed his arrival on the main roster, his future within the blue mark of WWE SmackDown and its relationship with Vince McMahon.

The superstar of the blue brand of WWE SmackDown commented on his debut and how was his transition from WWE NXT to SmackDown. Next, we leave you with the words of Matt Riddle:

For me, it is progress. Indies are minor leagues, NXT he’s professional yet, but not at the level of Smackdown in terms of production worldwide. And once you get to Smackdown you have a different image.

Riddle was for two years in WWE NXT before reaching WWE SmackDown. Matt has only once been a tag team champion alongside Pete dunne after winning the tournament Dusty Classic. The fighter of Smackdown discussed how long he was in NXT and if you were surprised by the time it took to leave the yellow mark:

I never knew it was going to take that long. I never knew how long I was going to be in NXT And I was hoping to be as quick as possible, but I think I did what I had to do, make the right move when I was going to step up to the main roster.

One of the highlights of Matt Riddle is that he fights without shoes, and it is one of the things that makes his character unique. Matt Riddle he cited an encounter he had with Vince McMahon where he appeared in a suit and flip flops:

I still fight barefoot. Before all this, I had a meeting with Vince months before Wrestlemania, and I went to their offices in a suit and flip flops. Vince saw that and he said it was my thing. I haven’t worn shoes in years. I think nobody wants to change me. I think they know what they have and I think I offer something unique and original.

We thank Wrestling Inc. for the quotes from Matt Riddle in this interview.

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish. Remember that WWE Extreme Rules It will be the next WWE PPV and here in Wrestling planet we will carry out a complete coverage.