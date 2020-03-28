For a long timeMatt Riddle has used social media to mock Goldberg’s struggles. The reigning NXT tag team champion has lashed out at the WWE Hall of Famer on several occasions. Goldberg’s fight in Supershow Down against The Undertaker was an example of this. After a long time when the two did not meet face to face, the expected moment occurred at Summerslam 2019.

Matt Riddle told about a meeting of several people who were following the pay-per-view. There was a small verbal touch between the two, but they did not exceed disrespectful limits. It seemed like all this brushing was over after that, but it seems that this continues.

Riddle challenges Goldberg at Wrestlemania

As we already know, Roman Reigns will not be part of this Wrestlemania 36. Due to the Coronavirus crisis and its fight against leukemia, WWE has decided to leave him at home so as not to risk his health. With all this, Goldberg has remained unrivaled, since he was going to face Goldberg for the Universal championship. This situation has been a key point for Matt Riddle to mock the Hall of Famer again.

On his Twitter account, the NXT tag team champion challenged Goldberg to face him at Wrestlemania for the Universal championship. Because this one still has no rival to face, Matt Riddle volunteered for it. These were his words:

¨I am here for you, Willy G in case you need anything. Like for example a new opponent for Wrestlemania. Just let your NON-BROTHER know.

I’m here for you Willy G if you need anything, like a new opponent for Wrestlemania just let not your bro know 🤙 #imnotyourbro #bro #stallion pic.twitter.com/Q2L4SrapKo

– matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) March 27, 2020

Goldberg: “I’m not your brother!”

With the expression of “NOT BROTHER”, refers to the meeting he had with Goldberg in the Summerslam backstage. Matt Riddle called Goldberg several times “bro”, and he replied that “He is not your bro”. Matt Riddle even dares to use JACKHAMMER in his NXT fights, Goldberg’s “finisher”.

In short, these altercations between Matt Riddle and Goldberg are very entertaining. It seems that Goldberg takes it very seriously, but Riddle uses it for his amusement. Maybe in the future we can see a confrontation between the two in the WWE ring.

