Matt Riddle has long been very active on social media where he has tweeted after tweet against Brock Lesnar and Goldberg. However, when it comes to getting a chance to take them on in a fight within WWE, it seemed like that fight was most likely not going to come their way. With numerous reports that Matt Riddle has many people discontented in the backstage, as several WWE officials felt that Riddle should not have mentioned Goldbreg and disrespected him, as did Lesnar. It is I generate a lot of concern regarding your future.

At this week’s WWE SmackDown, Matt Riddle finally made his debut and had an immediate impact. He faced the new Intercontinental Champion, AJ Styles, and was even able to defeat him cleanly. Now, Matt Riddle has made things clear and during an interview with Ariel Helwani of Wrestling News he has revealed that he will never want to face Goldberg in a fight within WWE.

Matt Riddle on a possible fight within WWE with Goldberg

Matt Riddle recently made his debut in the WWE SmackDown main cast and immediately defeated reigning Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles. If the Championship had really been at stake, Riddle could have been the Champion immediately after his debut.

"No shirt, no shoes, no championship title match for you!" # SmackDown #ICTitle

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Matt Riddle revealed that he had never wanted a WWE match against Goldberg. Riddle revealed that unless the fight lasted just a minute, he felt that the former WWE Universal Champion and Riddle couldn’t have a good fight.

@ SuperKingofBros makes his #SmackDown debut.

However, instead of Goldberg, if he were to face Brock Lesnar, it would be a good fight. He later messed with Goldberg again, saying he was not a big fan of Goldberg.

“I will never want to face Goldberg, I don’t think … unless it’s like a one-minute fight, I could … I don’t think he’s a great heads-up.” “Brock is really good, so I would love that fight, but Goldberg was just … in short, I’m not a fan of his work. I feel like you know that he has received a lot of push and that he has achieved a lot, when I feel that there are many other people who are more worthy of all that success, but that is all.

