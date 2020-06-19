In response to the allegations against Matt Riddle that were made as part of the #SpeakingOut movement, the WWE Superstar has released a public statement that all the allegations are “completely false.”

Recently, independent fighter Candy Cartwright went to Twitter and shared information about an incident that took place in 2018. She stated that Matt Riddle had severely abused her, in addition to “grabbing her by the throat” and threatening her. Cartwright recounted the entire incident in a series of tweets and also stated that Matt Riddle and his wife contacted her last year. You can read her tweets here.

Matt Riddle responds to abuse allegations

In a press release shared by Matt Riddle’s attorney, the SmackDown superstar has claimed that the fighter in question made these allegations in a ‘Attempt to harass and humiliate Mr. and Mrs. Riddle’ and want ‘Damage your reputation in the community. ‘

The press release also states that last year, Matt Riddle’s attorneys wrote a ‘Petition against to request a court order for cyber bullying’ to the WWE Superstar.

This is what the statement says

The independent artist’s allegations are completely untrue and another attempt to harass and humiliate Mr. and Mrs. Riddle and try to tarnish their reputation in the community. We have been aware for the past two years of this fighter who haunts the Riddle family.

In 2019, our firm wrote an allegation against this fighter to seek a court order for cyberbullying in the Circuit Court of Orange County, Florida.

Press Release https://t.co/2rHY6jTHKw – matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) June 19, 2020

Riddle and his future in WWE

Matt Riddle was scheduled to debut on SmackDown tonight. However, WWE removed that segment from its official preview, and chances are its arrival at the Blue brand has been postponed indefinitely.

Matt Riddle is not alone in facing accusations in the #SpeakingOut movement. NXT superstar Jordan Devlin was also accused of abusing his partner when he was in a relationship with Hannah Francesca.

Following the incident, WWE released a statement saying the people are responsible for their own actions and that they will face the consequences if their guilt is proven.

WWE have sent me a full statement regarding talents facing accusations and which actions the company will take. pic.twitter.com/NI6dQ9Ph6z – Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 19, 2020

WWE Superstars Big E, Shotsi Blackheart, Pete Dunne and Tucker were among the few who supported everyone who showed up to share similar incidents. Over time, more women are expected to share their stories, which saw them subjected to Depre predatory behavior ’ of those who have made a bigger name for themselves in the wrestling industry.

