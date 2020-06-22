Last week was very intense for Matt Riddle, because just before making his debut on SmackDown, he was accused of sexual abuse in the framework of the new #SpeakingOut movement.

Fortunately for Riddle, along with his attorneys, he was able to demonstrate to at least WWE that the allegations are false, so the company decided to support him and continue with the plans that led to a successful debut.

Matt Riddle sends his fans to silence

Ringside News posted a screenshot of a personal message between a fan and Matt Riddle, in which the fan asked the fighter “why?” and he replied “Bro, I did nothing and this is insane”, but when the fan tried to continue the conversation, Riddle replied that he did not want any more messages.

This Friday’s SmackDown episode was shot just hours before it came to light, and the controversy continued on that day, so it will be very interesting to see how the company handles Riddle the following week.

At Lucha Noticias we continue to report any updates on the Matt Riddle case and all those who have been involved in the #SpeakingOut movement hoping that the victims have a space to speak, but also that there are no bad intentions to damage the reputation of the unsupported fighters. real.

