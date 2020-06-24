Matt Riddle is accused of cheating on his wife Lisa Riddle with a trans man and a woman. And said woman indicates that he sexually abused her. It’s unclear what happened there, but Riddle and his lawyer have been known to confront the lady for more than two years over the allegations he recently made public as part of the Speaking Out. Up to there everything seems like a mess of more skirts, however, in the last hours a third woman came out with a second complaint, which seems more plausible of sexual misbehavior by the Bro.

Matt Riddle charged with sexual harassment

He sent an anonymous letter with his complaint to the Ringside News website, where he narrates the facts:

“A well-known independent company was sharing an event throughout the night with other independent promotions one night. LA fighter from an independent company was behind the scenes before the show.. After Riddle finished talking to who was going to be his opponent that night, Riddle left a room and started talking to some of the fighters. A WWE legend and I were waiting for the developer of that independent company to let this WWE legend know what they needed him to do on the show that night. But it caused a commotion when the girl started crying. I asked her if everything was okay, and she told me that Matt said the following: ‘I am the next big thing in wrestling, if you would like to go to my room, we could practice wrestling and talk about it.’ Then Matt grabbed his butt and the WWE legend and I saw him and reproached him. Then when Riddle returned, someone we believe was the girl’s boyfriend told him to leave her alone because she was not interested in him.

