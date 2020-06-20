Matt Riddle defeats AJ Styles in his debut on SmackDown Live, in a very good fight, then after AJ Styles was distracted by Daniel Bryan. The fight was non-starting, but it opens an opportunity for Riddle to challenge the champion.

After the match, the wrestlers who were outside the ring, went up for a celebration that included Bro’s friendly dance.

WWE SmackDown Live, Coverage and Results June 19 – Matt Riddle makes his debut!

Matt Riddle’s big debut at the blue brand

#ICChampion @AJStylesOrg shows off his veteran instincts against new #SmackDown arrival @SuperKingofBros. pic.twitter.com/C5v0wbsbrR – WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2020

Matt Riddle was announced and featured in several videos, including one featuring legend and Olympic medalist Kurt Angle.

Riddle has undoubtedly demonstrated his great value in this tremendous debut fight, against which for many he is the best fighter in the world today.

In the same way a few hours ago, we were about to miss this, after the false accusations by the #SpeakingOut movement, which although it is legitimate, sometimes you have to make judgments carefully, because we can destroy the life of a talent in a few hours.

Congratulations on Riddle looming high, after beating the Phenomenal in a tremendous heads-up.

