Matt Reeves producing a remake of the Russian science fiction film ‘Sputnik’

As Deadline reports, Matt Reeves (‘The Batman’) production company 6th & Idaho has partnered with Village Roadshow Pictures (‘The Matrix’, ‘Joker’) and XYZ Films (‘Mandy’) to develop a new version. in English of the 2020 Russian sci-fi horror film, ‘Sputnik‘.

The remake is already in development under the production of Reeves, Adam Kassan and Rafi Chrohn for 6th & Idaho, Mikhail Vrubel and Alexander Andryushenko for Vodorod Pictures, Fedor Bondarchuk for Art Pictures, and Ilya Stewart for Hype Film.

Set in the Soviet Union in the 1980s during the Cold War, the film follows a young doctor who is recruited by the military to evaluate a cosmonaut who survived a mysterious space accident and returned to Earth with a dangerous organism. living inside it.

Directed by Egor Abramenko from a script by Oleg Malovichko and Andrey Zolotarev, the film starred Oksana Akinshina, Fedor Bondarchuk, Pyotr Fyodorov and Anton Vasilev. The new version will be executive produced by Egor Abramenko, Murad Osmann, Pavel Burya, Alina Tyazhlova, Mila Rozanova and XYZ Films, with Jillian Apfelbaum overseeing the project for Village Roadshow Pictures.