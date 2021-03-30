Matt Reeves prepares Sputnik remake in Hollywood

Hollywood produces countless movies a year, but very occasionally it occurs to someone in the industry to adapt some foreign hit with the aim of turning it into an English-speaking film. Matt Reeves is the latest to take that path. A new report from Deadline reports that the director has decided to get involved in the production of a remake of Sputnik: Stranger Passenger – 93%, the very well criticized Russian proposal directed by Egor Abramenko. Sci-fi cinema had long ago given us a fresh approach to terror, something already seen in previous years. Now Hollywood wants to bring the story to its market.

Sputnik is set in the time of the Cold War, a Soviet-origin spaceship lands after a mission went awry, leaving the commander as its sole survivor. After a renowned Russian psychologist is brought in to assess the commander’s mental state, it becomes clear that something dangerous may have returned to Earth with him. The film was very well received not only in Russia, but all over the world; although its argument has already been seen in films such as Alien – The Eighth Passenger – 97% or Life: Intelligent Life – 67%, manages to give us a novel glimpse not only of the extraterrestrial subject, but also of its other approaches.

It transcends that the remake of Sputnik will be produced by 6th & Idaho, a company on behalf of Matt reeves, and Village Roadshow. Jillian Apfelbaum, Village Executive Vice President, shared her enthusiasm with Deadline:

We believe that ‘Sputnik’ will translate well to English-speaking audiences and continue to captivate viewers around the world with its exciting story. We are eager to begin production and believe we have some of the best partners in the industry to reimagine the vision. Egor’s original while remaining true to the film’s journey.

The producer and actor of Sputnik, Fedor Bondarchuk, is also very pleased that the film has a Hollywood version.

Sputnik was the first major Russian launch to go directly to digital platforms during the pandemic, everyone stayed at home and an unprecedented number of people watched it, the launch generated a lot of buzz both in Russia and around the world. I am very proud that Sputnik is now a rare Russian film that has a new English version.

Matt Reeves’ next movie is The Batman. Filming was interrupted in March last year by the global health crisis, however, things were progressing slowly and filming ended recently. At first, long before the pandemic, fans were certain that it would hit theaters on June 25, 2021, then it was changed to October 1 of the same year; Unfortunately, the bleak outlook produced another delay, and now we will see the film until March 4, 2022. These are difficult times for the new face of Batman, but there is no alternative but to follow the path outlined by Warner Bros. to secure sales.

In addition to Robert Pattinson in the title role (Bruce Wayne / Batman), The Batman will feature the talents of Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner James Gordon), Paul Dano (The Riddler), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), Colin Farrell (The Penguin), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone), Peter Sarsgaard (Gil Colson), among others. The mood for this film is absolute, however, recently they have been overshadowed by the great reception that Zack Snyder’s Justice League had – 82%. Will Matt Reeves be able to satisfy the fans?

