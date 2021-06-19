Matt Olson homers off Yankees to displace Acuña and join Ohtani

The outstanding first baseman of the Oakland Athletics, Matt olsonHe didn’t think twice to put the ball out of circulation at Yankee Stadium, hitting a home run in the very first inning to displace Venezuelan Ronald Acuña Jr. in third place in home runs.

Matt olson took turns as third at bat in the first inning for the Athletic against Yankees in the MLB this Friday, extending his arms against the third pitching of the shift, hitting the ball in the direction of right field that becomes his nineteenth (19) homer in the current season of Big leagues.

Jameson Taillon was the pitcher punished for the bat of Matt olson of the Athletic, who after throwing a slider, followed by a four-seam fastball, put the batter against the wall with two strikes in a row, although making a clear error repeating the slider on the third pitch that ended up being a 393-foot homer in his distance traveled.

Video

Hitting the home run against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Olson I hit his 19th home run of the current season of MLB in 2021, positioning himself above Ronald Acuña Jr. in third place with 18 homers, to join the second with Shohei Ohtani, both being surpassed by the Dominicans Fernando Tatis and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (22).