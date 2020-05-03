On September 22, 1994, the first broadcast of the American series Friends, produced by NBC, was taking place. The television program was about the comings and goings of a group of friends who lived in New York, all in a comical tone. The sitcom would last 10 seasons until its broadcast ceased on May 6, 2004 and It was a resounding success around the world, turning the actors in its main cast into real TV stars.. The original cast of the series had Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Now Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey in fiction, He has spoken for the talk show of the singer Kelly Clarkson and she asked him about what was the strangest anecdote that happened to him while shooting from the legendary NBC sitcom. The actor commented to the presenter that the most surreal he lived was one day while he was at home and saw on television that a helicopter was recording his home.

The actor was astonished to see his house and commented the following: “I remember once that I was watching the news and, for some reason, they had a screen divided into six parts. Each contained a live shot of each of our houses, with images taken from a helicopter. I was seeing it and there was no information or news, they only showed the houses, ”he explained, laughing.

After this, he continued telling the story and commented the end of what happened with laughter: “I looked at my house and thought, ‘Shit, I need a new roof …'” So when the helicopter left I took a ladder and climbed“

‘Friends’ meeting

HBO announced that they were preparing a special episode of ‘Friends’ where they will show all the protagonists 25 years after the end of the series, Matt also spoke about it during the interview and said that it was in post-production: “The six of us got together and talked about the old days. We put the band together without the instruments. ”