The actor told in a recent interview some details of how the series changed his life.

Friends ended 16 years ago but the comedy created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman continues to be fully topical. Matt LeBlanc, who gave life to Joey in fiction, he recently gave an interview in which revealed the strangest event that had happened to him during the series broadcast.

In your show, Kelly Clarkson He asked if fame allowed him to leave the house when the sitcom aired. “There are some weird things that happened,” replied. “I was watching the news and, for some reason, there was a screen divided into six parts “said the actor.

“Each of them it was a live shot of each of our houses, a shot from a helicopter. Friends cast houses! ”, story.

“There was no information, it wasn’t really news. They only showed the houses. I remember looking closely at my house and thinking ‘I need a new roof! ‘”, The interviewee confessed with a laugh.

The interpreter also spoke of the repercussion of the series today. “It somehow seems as relevant now as it was back then.”he opined. “It’s funny because we are much older ”he added.

The Friends reunion for HBO Max, which is already filmed, was scheduled to start filming in March but production has been delayed until at least May due to the pandemic of coronavirus.

The reunion will feature LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. LeBlanc explained that the special eIt will be set today and would not include previous versions of the iconic protagonists.

