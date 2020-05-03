.

Matt Keough died: how did the legendary baseball player die?

Matt Keough, a former Oakland Athletics pitcher and special assistant, died at the age of 64. His death was revealed by the Athletics in a press release on Saturday, May 2. The cause of Keough’s death has not been revealed yet.

In the letter, Oakland Athletic executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane mourned the death of the former baseball player.

“Matt was a great baseball player and a pride for the Oakland Athletics. He had an incredible passion for the game and we were fortunate to have him and his great knowledge with us during the years he worked as a special assistant. He left an unforgettable mark on everyone he touched in baseball. Our sincere condolences go out to the entire Keough family tonight, ”said the team.

Oakland A’s All Stars Episode 20 – Matt Keough (1978) A’s starter, Matt Keough, faces Ted Simmons and Rick Monday in the 1978 All-Star Game.2020-05-03T07: 03: 25.000Z

Keough was born on July 3, 1955 in Pomona, California. Her father Marty Keough and uncle Joe Keough played for MLB. In 215 games, Keough had a professional ERA of 4.17, a 1.43 WHIP and 590 strikeouts.

Keough played with the Oakland Athletics for 7 years and was an All-Star in his rookie year.

Keough spent seven years as an Athletics player, between 1977 and 1983.

During his rookie season in 1978, he was named an All-Star in the American League. In 1980, Keough won the American League Player of the Year award.

He was known for being part of the “Five Aces,” a stellar starting pitch rotation with the Athletics featuring Steve McCatty, Rick Langford, Brian Kingman and Mike Norris.

A’s Statement on the Passing of Former A’s Pitcher and Special Assistant Matt Keough. pic.twitter.com/aigKHta76y – AthleticsPR (@AthleticsPR) May 3, 2020

After parting ways with the Athletics, Keough played with four other MLB teams. He was a pitcher for the New York Yankees, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Chicago Cubs and the Houston Astros. Following his 1986 season with the Astros, Keough played four seasons in Japan with the Nippon professional baseball team, Hanshin Tigers. After the 1990 season, Keough retired.

During his retirement, Keough worked in various roles for the Athletics, as well as for the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angles.

Matt Keough’s son Shane Keough posted a tribute to his father on Instagram.

On Saturday night, the son of Matt Keough and a former minor league baseball player posted a tribute to his father on Instagram.

“My favorite place was always on your shoulders. It makes me smile knowing that McCoy will be there with you; right there on your shoulders. It wasn’t always perfect, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world. You taught me more than they will ever know and I hope to make you proud. Relax and enjoy the eternal sun. Until I see you again, I love you Dad, ”said Keough’s son.

