ABC chose Matt James as the first black lead in its popular dating competition « The Bachelor. » The network announced the selection on Friday in the « Good Morning America » ​​program.

James, 28, of North Carolina, was originally cast to compete for Clare Crawley’s affection in « The Bachelorette, » but filming was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Good Morning America reported that James founded an organization in New York that creatively engages children from underserved areas.

For years, the program has been pressured to have greater diversity and a black “Bachelor”. A lawsuit filed in 2012 argued that the series denied aspiring color roles starring roles. The case was dismissed under the foundations of the First Amendment to the US Constitution on freedom of expression.

Until now, Rachel Lindsay was the only African-American selected to star in the franchise in its 18-year history, in 2017 on « The Bachelorette. » Lindsay has publicly criticized the show for not doing enough to increase diversity both on and off camera.

On Friday James said he was optimistic. « I think it is a step in the right direction, » he said on « Good Morning America. » « I don’t think there is a bad time to do the right thing. »

« The Bachelor » hopes to return to the screen in 2021.

The Bachelor is an American reality and dating television series that premiered on March 25, 2002 on ABC. The show is presented by Chris Harrison. The success of the program has resulted in several spin-offs.

The series was created and produced by Edwin Fordwuo and directed by Kwame Attakora. The After The Final Rose and other reunion specials were originally produced at Victory Studios in Los Angeles, California and CBS Studio Center in Studio City, but are now recorded at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank.