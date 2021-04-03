Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Breakup

Matt James and his Bachelor winner, Rachael Kirkconnell, have broken up. Matt confirmed on “After the Final Rose” that he and Rachael are not together after her racism controversy came to light.

Reality Steve was the first to report the news before the finale even aired, and directly after Matt released a statement about Chris Harrison’s interview with Rachel Lindsay (during which Chris defended Rachael Kirkconnell’s racist actions, including her attendance at an antebellum-themed plantation party) .

In his initial tweet confirming the news, Reality Steve wrote, “Not that Matt’s statement wasn’t pretty clear itself, but I can confirm that Matt and Rachael have broken up.”

The longtime Bachelor Nation spoiler source also noted that “watching these last few episodes is just gonna be … weird. Nothing about any of these storylines are relevant anymore, knowing what we know now. “

In his statement last night, Matt explained that these past few weeks have been some of the “most challenging” of his life and said he wanted to address the “troubling information that has come to light since we wrapped filming, including the incredibly disappointing photos of Rachael Kirkconnell and the interview between Rachel Lindsay and Chris Harrison. “

Matt also explained that learning about this in real time has been “devastating and heartbreaking,” saying, “Chris’s failure to receive and understand the emotional labor that my friend Rachel Lindsay was taking on by graciously and patiently explaining the racist history of the Antebellum South , a painful history that every American should understand intimately, was troubling and painful to watch. As Black people and allies immediately knew and understood, it was a clear reflection of a much larger issue that The Bachelor franchise has fallen short on addressing adequately for years. “

You can read Matt’s full statement below:

As a reminder, Chris Harrison has temporarily stepped down as Bachelor host.

