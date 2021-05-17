Matt Gaetz’s former partner Joel Greenberg pleads guilty to federal charges

Joel greenberg, former county tax commissioner Seminole, Florida, and confidant close to the Republican congressman Matt Gaetz, pleaded guilty on Monday to six federal charges in a hearing in front of a federal judge, in which he admitted that he solicited and paid a minor for sexual favors.

Dressed in a dark suit and with his hands in front for almost 45 minutes, Greenberg responded sharply “Yes” and “I did”, when the judge read the details of the plea deal, according to CNN.

Greenberg pleaded guilty to Judge Leslie Hoffman of the Central District of Florida on one count of child sex trafficking, stalking, identity theft and wire fraud, among others.

Greenberg is expected to cooperate with prosecutors in an investigation in which Congressman Gaetz may be involved, one of the greatest allies of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021).

Gaetz, who represents a Florida district on Capitol Hill, is currently under investigation by the Justice Department for child sex trafficking.

Matt Gaetz. (Photo: Getty Images)

The congressman has not been charged with any crime and has denied wrongdoing.

Remove Ron, a campaign against the reelection of the governor of Florida, Republican Ron DeSantis, together with other Democratic opponents, paid for the flight of a plane over Orlando with the notice of “Tick Tock Matt Gaetz”, in reference to that time is running out.

He stressed that Greenberg’s admission of guilt “It is only the first Republican domino to fall in Florida in a long chain of corruption and child sex trafficking.”

“Matt Gaetz is likely next, and we will not let Floridians forget his reprehensible crimes against underage girls.”added.

Judge Hoffman detailed today that “the defendant entered the guilty plea” and that he is in the custody of the court police (US Marshal) pending sentence.

The agreement includes “Cooperate fully in the investigation and prosecution of other persons.”

In return, prosecutors agreed to drop a score of 20 charges from Greenberg from a previous indictment.

Greenberg faces a minimum of 12 years in prison, but the judge can reduce his sentence depending on his cooperation.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Greenberg had met the minor on a website and participated in commercial sexual acts with her on at least seven occasions when she was under 18 years of age.

The defendant admitted that he paid the women for sex, including a minor with whom he participated in “Commercial sex acts.”

The agreement details that Greenberg “He introduced the minor to other adult men, who engaged in commercial sexual acts with the minor.”

With information from EFE