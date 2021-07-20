Matt Damon’s teenage daughter is his worst critic

The reason why a daughter of Matt Damon does not see his movies 0:40

. – Matt Damon’s teenage daughter refuses to see any of his movies that may showcase her acting skills, he says.

In promoting his new movie, “Stillwater,” the 50-year-old actor shared that his 15-year-old daughter Isabella refuses to watch “Good Will Hunting” because she thinks he could act well in it.

He also likes to criticize his career, Damon said.

“My daughter said, ‘Hey, do you remember that movie you made,’ The Wall ‘? I said,’ It was called ‘The Great Wall,'” she told CBS’s “Sunday Morning” program. “She says, ‘Dad, there was nothing good about that movie.’

“It keeps my feet on the ground.”

Despite the teasing, Damon, who in his most recent film plays an Oklahoma oil rig worker whose daughter gets into trouble in France, is glad Isabella and his other children understand how passionate he is about his job.

“I like that they know that I love my job,” says Damon. “They know it takes a lot of time and a lot of work and that it fills me up.”