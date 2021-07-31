Matt Damon Speaks About Bennifer’s St. Tropez Vacation

Matt Damon is doing the rounds to promote his new movie Stillwater (which, no, Amanda Knox is not thrilled about), and naturally he’s been asked quite a bit about his longtime BFF Ben Affleck’s rekindled relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

[Side note: in case you missed it / have been avoiding it, Bennifer finally went public with their renewed relationship on a yacht in St. Tropez, the same location that J.Lo’s ex Alex Rodriguez is in right now. It’s been a whole thing.]

Anyway, Matt was asked about Bennifer’s reunion while on Desus & Mero this week — specifically about what it’s like having their relationship literally all over the news 24/7. “Well, yeah, it’s weird,” Matt mused. “I have to say, the press was particularly terrible to them, like, 18 years ago. What’s nice is that at least they’re being nice this time around. They’re on vacation right now, but he still responded when I hit him up about the Red Sox yesterday… You still have priorities! “

Ben and J.Lo are obviously super serious, and are even said to be looking at homes in Los Angeles together. Either way, they’re clearly obsessed with each other, and a source recently told Entertainment Tonight, “They’re spending all of their free time together and making each other a priority. J.Lo falls hard and has certainly done the same with Ben again this time around. Ben is a guy’s guy and does his own thing, which J.Lo loves. He has his own life and is famous in a different way than she is and is not trying to compete with her by any means. They just support and love each other. “

Mehera Bonner

