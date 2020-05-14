Alexia, the oldest daughter of Matt Damon, contracted COVID-19 in New York, the city where she studied at the university

American actor Matt Damon revealed this Tuesday that Alexia, its daughter higher with the Argentinean Luciana Barroso, she contracted COVID-19 in New York City, where she studies college, but is already in good health.

“Our oldest daughter is in college. It is obviously closed, but it is in New York – the epicenter of the virus in the United States. At the beginning of everything she had COVID-19, like her housemates, but that’s fine, ”revealed the actor and producer when speaking of the 21-year-old.

Damon, Barroso and their three minor daughters are confined to Ireland, where they had arrived days before the rules of social isolation were imposed, to shoot a part of the movie “The Last Duel” directed by Ridley Scott and where he shares credits with his friend and collaborator Ben Affleck.

In the interview with the program “Fully Charged”, from the radio station PIN1038, the actor explained that Isabella, Gia and Stella, 13, 11 and 9 years old, respectively, have not noticed many changes in their routine, as they had plans to stay “long in Dublin” traveled “with teachers so they would not fall behind in their studies.”

He acknowledged that this gives him some “guilt”, because the rest of his colleagues are receiving digital education.

During the talk, Damon joked that he knew the show had been trying to talk to him for several days, but that he decided to call the station when Bono, who is his neighbor in Dublin, warned him that they were looking for him.

His wife had also insisted that he heed the program’s call, which is broadcast from very close to the area in South Dublin, where the house he rented for his stay is located.

The actor also said that the family plans to return in the coming weeks to their home in Los Angeles (USA), where Alexia will meet them. Then they will decide what to do.

“It is all very uncertain. Very crazy, ”Damon said when speaking about the future of the film industry, which is almost totally paralyzed.

