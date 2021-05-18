Matt Damon reacts to Benn Affleck and JLo reunion

Matt Damon at last he is giving his opinion about the reunion between his best friend, Ben affleck, and the singer Jennifer Lopez. The actor, who is currently in Australia, took a break from his job for an interview with Savannah guthrie Y Hoda kotb of Today.

While Damon has his own projects to talk about, the presenters took it upon themselves to ask about the love life of his best friend, trying to get some information about the unexpected meeting of the ex-partner 17 years after their breakup. “There is not enough liquor in the world for you to make me say something about it,” he said with a laugh.

When asked how he got the news, Damon kept giving elusive answers, jokingly commenting, “I just heard it, girls. I was sitting here waiting to be on television. It’s the first time I’ve heard anything about it. ”

Still, even though he was shy about the situation, he seemed as excited as the rest of the world about the possibility of a Bennifer Part 2. “I love you both,” he said of Affleck and Lopez’s possible romance. . “I hope it’s true. It would be amazing”.

The one who is not happy about the reunion of Jennifer and Ben is Alex Rodriguez, the Most recent ex-boyfriend of ‘The Bronx Diva’. People close to A-Rod say he is ‘in shock’, since Jennifer just ended her relationship with him. “A-Rod is shocked that JLo has moved on,” a source told E! News. “He really thought he might be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been trying to communicate with JLo and meet up, but she has been curt with him. “

The same source added: “She is not interested in reconnecting with him or anything related to Alex, it is over.”