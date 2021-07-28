Matt Damon knew ‘The Great Wall’ was going to be a disaster right from the shoot

Back in 2016, ‘The Great Wall’ hit theaters, the action movie directed by Zhang Yimou and starring Matt Damon in a casting choice that has already raised blisters since it was announced. Nor is it that much could be done for the film.

The professional critics did not receive her with applause and at the box office she saved the furniture thanks to Russia and, surprisingly, China. In the United States, it was a resounding failure that made only negative headlines. Not even Matt Damon’s daughter lets him forget about her and when he remembers her he calls it ‘The Wall’ because “there is nothing ‘great’ about it”.

Now the actor has admitted that he knew a catastrophe was coming even before filming was finished. He has commented on it on the WTF Podcast in which he said: “This is how disasters happen.” To begin with, his experience was not exactly pleasant: “I came to consider the definition of a professional actor; you are a turkey and you think ‘okay, I have four more months left. Dawn in the siege of Hamburger Hill. I’m going to die here, but I am. doing’. You can’t feel more like crap creatively speaking I think. I hope I don’t have that feeling anymore“.

He does not see it as cultural appropriation

But also He felt that the film was not going to work when he saw that those who had put the money from Hollywood began to impose their vision on Zhang Yimou over that of the filmmaker: “It was not coherent. It did not work as a movie.” And he believes that the problem was not the controversy that he was white: “I saw the film with the same plot as ‘Lawrence of Arabia’, ‘Dancing with wolves’ or ‘Avatar’. A foreigner who arrives in a new culture brings outside skills and helps them in their fight against whatever and everyone changes forever. ” Despite good intentions, he was unable to avoid the debate on “cultural appropriation” and they did not come out very well.