Matt Brown targets brothers Nick and Nate Diaz to fight in UFC

Matt Brown is living a second youth as a UFC fighter since his return to the Octagon at the end of 2019. He has not always been successful in his fights but he remains active and without thinking about saying goodbye to mixed martial arts. And it should be mentioned that last Saturday he knocked out Dhiego Lima in the second round at UFC Las Vegas 26.

Matt Brown, go for the Diaz brothers

It is still too early to know who his next opponent will be but the “Immortal” has some names in mind. He recently put on the table the possibility of being the retirement fight for Demian Maia as well as talking about Donald Cerrone or Robbie Lawler. Now it also targets brothers Nick and Nate Díaz (via BJPenn.com):

«I love the Diaz brothers and of course it would be a great fight«Begins by saying Matt Brown. “That’s one of those fights that, if I took it, it wouldn’t be because I don’t like the Diazs or anything. I’d take it because it’s a great fight and I respect them.

«I love to fight that’s all«Says Matt Brown. “I love to fight. It’s just organizing a camp and putting all the pieces of the puzzle together. That’s what takes the longest, so that’s what determines when I can fight, not so much my desire, because my desire is there. I want to go in and do that to a lot of people, what I did tonight«, Concludes.

