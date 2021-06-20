Matt Brown says he would like to be the opponent in Demian Maia’s retirement fight

The UFC welterweight veteran, Matt Brown said he would love to be Demian Maia’s retirement fight after his KO of Dhiego Lima at UFC Vegas 29.

Brown, 40, scored a thunderous KO when he landed a brutal right hand on Lima’s chin, knocking his opponent out of action. For Brown, this was a great victory after losing their last two matches against Carlos Condit and Miguel Baeza. He needed to raise his hand in this fight and he did it with another heart attack KO.

After UFC Vegas 29, Brown spoke to the media at the post-match press conference and was asked who he wants to face next.. “The Immortal” has some names in mind for his next fight, but one name that stands out is Maia.

The BJJ magician lost to Belal Muhammad at UFC 263, but has asked the UFC for one last fight in his legendary career. Having lost to Maia in the past, Brown hopes to have a chance to fight the Brazilian one more time..

«I would love it to be Demian’s retreat match. I know he’s looking for a retreat match, so I’d love to out of respect for him. He’s a true legend, and just like I fought him the first time, I was like, ‘He’s the worst matchup in the division for me. And I like that challenge. I think I’m more prepared now than before“Said Brown.

If it is not Maia, Brown also mentioned possible rematches with Donald Cerrone and Robbie Lawler., which he told Just Scrap Radio earlier this week are on his radar.

«(A rematch) is pretty much what I’d like next, to be honest. I have mentioned Cowboy, Demian and Robbie. I’m not the type to say, ‘I want a rematch, I want a rematch.’ I had my 15 minutes and I didn’t make it. I thought I won the Robbie fight, personally, but I didn’t. It is not my place to go around beggingBut if they were happy I would fight them, ”Brown said.

